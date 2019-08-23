Analysts slam India over continued military lockdown in Occupied Kashmir

An expert on International Relations Dr. Shaheen Akhtar has said on Friday that we are witnessing complete military lockdown in Indian held Valley and there are reports regarding various oppression tactics being used on innocent civilians. Communication blackout has cut the Valley from outer world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :An expert on International Relations Dr. Shaheen Akhtar has said on Friday that we are witnessing complete military lockdown in Indian held Valley and there are reports regarding various oppression tactics being used on innocent civilians. Communication blackout has cut the Valley from outer world.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she said the international community should intervene to stop ethnic cleansing committed by Indian troops. It is high time to take concrete measures to rescue the people of Kashmir and restrain Indian government from committing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She said, India should realize that militarization of the valley is not the solution and any effort to scrap the special status of Kashmir would result in catastrophe. India's move to revoke article 370 has further escalated the situation. It is an explosive situation in Kashmir and India's state terrorism is posing a very serious threat to regional peace, she added.

While Lt General, retired, Asif Yasin Malik (Defense Analyst) said that despite knowing Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir, the world has adopted a cold blooded attitude towards the situation. The Indian government is driven by RSS ideology which is based on Hindu extremism and Muslim hatred.

He said, Pakistan's level of preparation in response of any Indian misadventure is high. Indian army is not capable enough to fight any battle with highly professional and battle hardened army of Pakistan. Pakistan is a respectable country and we are always ready to give befitted response to Indian aggression.

According to Radio Pakistan, Syed Muzaffar Shah (Hurriyat Leader) also expressed his views that India has imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in the occupied Kashmir and suspended internet services and also banned movement of public and closed all educational institutions.

The human right violations in Occupied Kashmir are eye opener for the global community.

He said, the Indian forces have arrested many Kashmiris and no FIR against them has been logged. We are unable to trace those Kashmiris either they are alive or been shot to death by Indian forces. Fake posters about the Friday protests have been installed in Held Kashmir but Hurriyat conference has nothing to do with that posters, he added.

�Another Hurriyat Leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that almost all modes of communication channels have been suspended by Indian forces. Kashmiris have no contact with other world. It is the worst curfew in the history of mankind that has been imposed by Indian government.

He assured his serious concern over Indian brutalities in IOK and said, every Kashmiri is under the threat and no one is safe from Indian �atrocity. It is a matter of concern that Indian forces are capturing the children and illegally entering the Kashmiris' homes without any intimation.

�While Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt (Hurriyat Leader) said, India is involved in genocide of the Kashmiris just for nothing. Indian forces are brutally killing Kashmiris and arresting and torturing the children. The government of Pakistan is making all-out efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute on all international forums. These efforts should be extended and we should send our delegations to other countries in order to highlight Indian human rights violations in Held Kashmir, he added.

He said, the Kashmir issue is bone of contention between India and Pakistan and any escalation may lead to a nuclear war as well.