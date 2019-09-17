(@imziishan)

Analysts on Tuesday urged that International community should exert pressure on India for easing curfew and other restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir . Unresolved Kashmir dispute poses serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Talking in a Radio program analysts said that the International community also needs to play its role in lifting curfew, communication blackout in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Analyst on International Relations Dr. Huma Baqai said the Pakistan wants to establish balanced relations with all the neighboring countries, including India and Afghanistan. India should reciprocate positively to Pakistan's peace overtures.

She said, Indian Supreme Court has ordered Modi-led regime to restore normality in Occupied Kashmir keep in mind national interests of India. The statement of Indian Chief Justice is really encouraging. The issue of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution has not been discussed by Indian Chief Justice.

A defense Analyst Lieutenant General, retired, Raza Muhammad Khan also said that we should wait and see the outcome of the verdict announced by Indian Supreme Court.

Eventually, Modi's government has to follow its Supreme Court's decision, but what will be the reaction of Kashmir people it is unpredicted.

He said, the International community is well aware of the prevailing abnormal situation in Occupied Kashmir yet unable to build a pressure on Indian government to ease out curfew restrictions in the valley and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. Prime Minster Imran Khan will forcefully highlight Kashmir issue during his address to upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, he added.

While a legal expert Shah Khawar said the decision of the Indian Supreme Court, directing the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir and restore the internet and other communications facilities in the area is vital and supports the narrative of Pakistan.

He said, Indian Supreme Court works independently without any external pressure. Following the decision of Indian Supreme Court, Modi government should take its parliament into confidence regarding its decision to revoke special constitutional status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.