Anniversaries Of Kashmiri Leaders Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:59 PM

Anniversaries of Kashmiri leaders observed

The anniversaries of prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone martyrdom as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre was observed on Friday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world by holding protest rallies and prayer gatherings

According to details, In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed and a march were conducted towards Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar.

As per programme special prayers were offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest was also held on this occasion.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was also appealed to the people to observe complete strike, and also organized protest and really to pay tributes to the martyred leaders.

The agents of Indian secret agencies had shot dead Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Twelve years later on the same day, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

