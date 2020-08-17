Another Kashmiri youth martyred in Baramulla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area of the north Kashmir's district.

Earlier, two personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force and a special police officer of Indian police were killed in an attack in the same area.