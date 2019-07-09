In another anti-freedom move, the Indian government has opened full-fledged offices of its agencies, notorious for being strict against Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri businessmen in occupied Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :In another anti-freedom move, the Indian government has opened full-fledged offices of its agencies, notorious for being strict against Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri businessmen in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of checking hawala money, illegal flow of funds and narco-terrorism According to Kashmir Media Service, a Jammu based English daily quoting official sources said that going ahead with pro-active approach against the Hurriyat leaders, New Delhi has given nod to strengthening of Enforcement Direcrorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

"Earlier, the agencies had to take permission from their main offices either at Chandigarh or New Delhi for conducting their proceedings. Now, these agencies will have full-fledged offices at both Jammu and Srinagar, which would facilitate quick action, wherever necessitated and the officers won't have to run to Chandigarh or New Delhi for obtaining the permission," the media report said.