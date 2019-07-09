UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Step Of Indian Govt To Choke Kashmir's Freedom Voice

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:39 PM

Another step of Indian govt to choke Kashmir's freedom voice

In another anti-freedom move, the Indian government has opened full-fledged offices of its agencies, notorious for being strict against Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri businessmen in occupied Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :In another anti-freedom move, the Indian government has opened full-fledged offices of its agencies, notorious for being strict against Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri businessmen in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of checking hawala money, illegal flow of funds and narco-terrorism According to Kashmir Media Service, a Jammu based English daily quoting official sources said that going ahead with pro-active approach against the Hurriyat leaders, New Delhi has given nod to strengthening of Enforcement Direcrorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

"Earlier, the agencies had to take permission from their main offices either at Chandigarh or New Delhi for conducting their proceedings. Now, these agencies will have full-fledged offices at both Jammu and Srinagar, which would facilitate quick action, wherever necessitated and the officers won't have to run to Chandigarh or New Delhi for obtaining the permission," the media report said.

Related Topics

India Chandigarh Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Money Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s trade with Saudi Arabia rises to ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran withdraws revenue division's portfolio fr ..

15 minutes ago

13% of Pakistanis never have fried food, such as s ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

43 seconds ago

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A38 ..

44 seconds ago

Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 shipwre ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.