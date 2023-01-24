Ansar for adapting modern techniques to effectively deal with modern media challenges

UrduPoint.com

Newly appointed Secretary Information AJK Ansar Yaqoob Tuesday emphasized the need for adapting modern techniques to deal with modern media challenges effectively

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) : Newly appointed Secretary Information AJK Ansar Yaqoob Tuesday emphasized the need for adapting modern techniques to deal with modern media challenges effectively.

He expressed these views while addressing the Press Information Department officials at the AJK PID offices complex in the State metropolis during his visit to the PID offices Complex.

He assured that more resources would be provided to the department for effective publicity of government initiatives and public awareness. Regarding the establishment of the journalism academy, he said that besides setting up the journalism academy steps would be taken for the development of media as per the vision of PM AJK.

Ansar Yaqoob said that the problems being faced by district offices would be solved on a priority basis. "Increasing the resources of the department will be my first priority", he added. Ansar Yaqoob said that he was happy to see the progress of the Information Department, for which he congratulated the Director General AJK Press Information Department Raja Azhar Iqbal and his team.

On the occasion the Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal briefed the Secretary about the media policies, legislation, advertising department, electronic and print media, digital and social media, declaration and monitoring sections and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation while the Information Officers Raja Muhammad Sohail Khan, Qaraatul Ain Shabbir, Raja Abdul Basit and Sardar Shamim Anjum briefed the Information Secretary about their respective departments.

Director Information Amjad Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Bashir Mirza, Deputy Secretary Information Imran Saleem, Deputy Director Liaison Office Public Relations Rawalpindi Andalib Sahir Butt, Deputy Director Mirpur Tariq Jameel Durrani and Deputy Director Poonch Saadullah Khan Bhatti, Nizamat High Public Relations Officers and all district officers were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal said that despite limited resources, the Department of Information has been working painstakingly to publicize government initiatives day and night.

