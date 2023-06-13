UrduPoint.com

Anti-adulteration Drive Launched In Mirpur AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Anti-adulteration drive launched in Mirpur AJK

The authorities headed by the City Municipal Corporation magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh and Tehsildar Mirpur Ch. Imran Yousaf conducted surprise raids on various milk shops, hotels and restaurants against the supply of adulterated milk, and substandard edibles besides unhygienic and contaminated water to the consumers and fined Rs 3.06 lakh on the spot

Municipal magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh told APP that with municipal and the sub-division administration official Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Ch. conducted a surprise checking of milk pouring in Mirpur Municipal jurisdiction and disposed of 920 litres of adulterated milk by checking 200 samples in the city.

The campaign against adulterated edibles including milk, has been launched on the special directives of the Supreme Court of AJK and the onward special orders of DC Mirpur Ch.

Amjad Iqbal and Mayor of Mirpur Ch. Usman Khalid.

"Violators were punished through fines of different amounts on the spot", the Municipal Magistrate said.

Earlier on special directions of Dist Magistrate/ Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, the Municipal, Health Department Surprise team conducted a surprise inspection of milk supplied from adjoining Punjab at Jatlan head.

The team discarded hundreds of litters of adulterated milk and fined the perpetrators thousands of rupees on the spot, magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh said adding that drive will continue till the last adulterer was netted and punished under the law.

