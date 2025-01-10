Open Menu

Anti-Encroachment Drive Continues 2nd Day In Mirpur

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur

The extensive anti-encroachment drive launched by the city Municipal Corporation in coordination with the district administration, continued with full vigor the second consecutive day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) The extensive anti-encroachment drive launched by the city Municipal Corporation in coordination with the district administration, continued with full vigor the second consecutive day.

"In order to make the lake city of Mirpur totally clean of all sorts of unlawful encroachments, the campaign was launched on the special directives of Mirpur Division Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and Mayor of Mirpur Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid on Thursday, APP Correspondent reports on Friday.

Municipal Corporation Mirpur (MCM)'s anti-encroachment squad conducted the operation clean up on Thursday to remove encroachments from the city's roads and streets including at the footpaths.

Estate Officer MCM Raja Humayun Razzaq told APP here on Friday that the Municipality's surprise raiding teams removed illegal encroachments from Allama Iqbal Road - right from Sheir Alam Plaza Kalyal to Ghazi Elahi Bakhsh Girls Degree College.

Illicit stalls goods displayed on footpaths and roads were seized by the. MCM's anti encroachment team conducted the operation to clear the road and footpath from all kinds of encroachments, he said.

Raja Humayun has advised the shopkeepers not to encroach on any kind of encroachment or place them on the footpath outside the shops.

"Strict action will continue to be taken against such unlawful practice and the Illegally-displayed goods for sale through unlawful encroachments will be confiscated on the spot and cases will be instituted against the violator shopkeepers and vendors, he added.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Lake City Mirpur Ghazi All From

Recent Stories

CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Tu ..

CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..

2 minutes ago
 Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

20 minutes ago
 Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-c ..

Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpu ..

Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest ..

UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier

24 minutes ago
 People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief ..

People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..

24 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meet ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..

22 minutes ago
 Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..

24 minutes ago
 Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as move ..

Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..

24 minutes ago
 Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3 ..

Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..

9 minutes ago
 KP food authority raided water filtration plants t ..

KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applau ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir