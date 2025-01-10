Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur

The extensive anti-encroachment drive launched by the city Municipal Corporation in coordination with the district administration, continued with full vigor the second consecutive day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) The extensive anti-encroachment drive launched by the city Municipal Corporation in coordination with the district administration, continued with full vigor the second consecutive day.

"In order to make the lake city of Mirpur totally clean of all sorts of unlawful encroachments, the campaign was launched on the special directives of Mirpur Division Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and Mayor of Mirpur Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid on Thursday, APP Correspondent reports on Friday.

Municipal Corporation Mirpur (MCM)'s anti-encroachment squad conducted the operation clean up on Thursday to remove encroachments from the city's roads and streets including at the footpaths.

Estate Officer MCM Raja Humayun Razzaq told APP here on Friday that the Municipality's surprise raiding teams removed illegal encroachments from Allama Iqbal Road - right from Sheir Alam Plaza Kalyal to Ghazi Elahi Bakhsh Girls Degree College.

Illicit stalls goods displayed on footpaths and roads were seized by the. MCM's anti encroachment team conducted the operation to clear the road and footpath from all kinds of encroachments, he said.

Raja Humayun has advised the shopkeepers not to encroach on any kind of encroachment or place them on the footpath outside the shops.

"Strict action will continue to be taken against such unlawful practice and the Illegally-displayed goods for sale through unlawful encroachments will be confiscated on the spot and cases will be instituted against the violator shopkeepers and vendors, he added.

APP/ahr/378