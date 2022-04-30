Anti-India, anti-Israel rallies in IIOJK on Kashmir, Quds Day

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), thousands of people joined the Kashmir Day and Quds Day rallies in different areas of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), thousands of people joined the Kashmir Day and Quds Day rallies in different areas of the territory.

People took out massive anti-India and anti-Israel rallies in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Baramulla and other areas of the occupied territory.

The participants of the rallies raised high-pitched slogans against India and Israel, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers strongly denounced the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and the Israeli brutalities on the innocent people of Palestine.

They appealed to the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering disputes of Kashmir and Palestine to mitigate the sufferings of the people of the two regions.