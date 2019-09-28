Anti-India march in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

People marched in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, against Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and demanded of the Indian government to end continued curfew in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :People marched in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, against Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and demanded of the Indian government to end continued curfew in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the members of a group Kashmir Solidarity Council Bangladesh (KSCB) gathered in Maghbazar, neighborhood of the city, and took out a procession.

Demanding restoration of the special status of occupied Kashmir, they urged the Indian government to stop persecution of the Muslims in the territory.

"Without holding a referendum as recommended by the United Nations, peace cannot be established in Kashmir," Mufti Habibur Rahman, KSCB central leader, said in his address to the rally.

Terming Kashmir an international dispute, he added that India had changed its stance on referendum for the fear of losing the vote. He said, India is now resortingto tyranny against the Kashmiri people to suppress their legitimate rights.

Addressing the rally, some other leaders also urged the Muslim world to collectively work to force India to give the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination to decide their fate by themselves.