UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-India March In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Anti-India march in IOK

People marched in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, against Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and demanded of the Indian government to end continued curfew in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :People marched in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, against Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and demanded of the Indian government to end continued curfew in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the members of a group Kashmir Solidarity Council Bangladesh (KSCB) gathered in Maghbazar, neighborhood of the city, and took out a procession.

Demanding restoration of the special status of occupied Kashmir, they urged the Indian government to stop persecution of the Muslims in the territory.

"Without holding a referendum as recommended by the United Nations, peace cannot be established in Kashmir," Mufti Habibur Rahman, KSCB central leader, said in his address to the rally.

Terming Kashmir an international dispute, he added that India had changed its stance on referendum for the fear of losing the vote. He said, India is now resortingto tyranny against the Kashmiri people to suppress their legitimate rights.

Addressing the rally, some other leaders also urged the Muslim world to collectively work to force India to give the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination to decide their fate by themselves.

Related Topics

India World Bangladesh United Nations Vote Dhaka Muslim Media Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Two killed , two injured in firing incident

27 seconds ago

Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) stages Kashmir ..

36 seconds ago

Beijing Says Wants to Complete All Procedures for ..

38 seconds ago

PM's speech in UNGA reflected true feeling of Musl ..

40 seconds ago

At least 44 killed in north India floods

46 seconds ago

Youth burnt to death in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.