UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-India, Pro-freedom Banners Appear In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Anti-India, pro-freedom banners appear in IOK

Anti-India and pro-freedom banners and posters were witnessed at many places in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) According to Kashmir Media Service, these were displayed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Anti-India and pro-freedom banners and posters were witnessed at many places in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) According to Kashmir Media Service, these were displayed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum. The posters and banners were posted in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Islamabad districts of occupied valley against the steps taken by India particularly in the wake of 5th August action.

Student and Youth Forum, Chairman, Manzoor Ahmad Butt in a statement strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism and atrocities in the occupied territory, saying that it had exposed the brutal face of India, the so-called champion of democracy.

He denounced the international community's silence over the ongoing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and warned that if Kashmir was not resolved, it would have serious consequences not only for the region but for the whole world as well.

Manzoor Ahmad Butt said the Kashmiri people were hopeful that the civilized world and human rights activists would take action against the inhuman and cruel practices of India and would put pressure on New Delhi to end the ongoing military siege in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Democracy Jammu New Delhi August Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

29 minutes ago

FBR's Helpline Facilitating Taxpayers

12 seconds ago

Efforts for success of Pak China trade to favor bo ..

14 seconds ago

Karachi Medical and Dental College preserves its s ..

15 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns Khawaja brothers' bail plea ..

19 seconds ago

National Assembly sub committee discusses issue of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.