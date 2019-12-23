Anti-India, pro-freedom banners appear in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Anti-India and pro-freedom banners and posters were witnessed at many places in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) According to Kashmir Media Service, these were displayed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum. The posters and banners were posted in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Islamabad districts of occupied valley against the steps taken by India particularly in the wake of 5th August action.

Student and Youth Forum, Chairman, Manzoor Ahmad Butt in a statement strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism and atrocities in the occupied territory, saying that it had exposed the brutal face of India, the so-called champion of democracy.

He denounced the international community's silence over the ongoing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and warned that if Kashmir was not resolved, it would have serious consequences not only for the region but for the whole world as well.

Manzoor Ahmad Butt said the Kashmiri people were hopeful that the civilized world and human rights activists would take action against the inhuman and cruel practices of India and would put pressure on New Delhi to end the ongoing military siege in occupied Kashmir.