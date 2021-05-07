UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti India Protest Condemns Custodial Killing Of Ashraf Sahrai In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

Anti India protest condemns custodial killing of Ashraf Sahrai in IOK

Anti-India protest was staged over the custodial killing of famous Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Anti-India protest was staged over the custodial killing of famous Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday.

The demonstration was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and religious leader Abdul Aziz Alvi including Mohammad Arshad Abbasi, Javed Ahmed Abbasi, Usman Ali Hashim, Iftikhar Ahmed Butt, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, Liaquat Ali Rana, Dr Safir Ahmed Sheikh, Usman Shafi, Mohammad Anas Inqalabi and Mohammad Aimal Farzam and many others.

Kashmiri protesters marched on Neelam Valley Highway, held anti-India banners and chanted slogans against the Indian government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the protest, speakers said that the Indian government had deliberately killed Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai.

They reiterated that the United Nations should take notice of the assassination of Ashraf Sahrai in custody.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the lives of Kashmiri prisoners were in grave danger in the wake of the Corona epidemic in India.

The speakers said that the international community should take immediate steps for the release of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails.

The speakers further said that Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai has been martyred in jail by the Indian government under a planned conspiracy. He said that the government of India had committed a heinous crime by depriving the Ashraf Sehrai of food and medicine for the last several days despite his serious illness. The speakers called on the United Nations to take immediate notice of the assassination of Ashraf Sahrai in custody. Ashraf Sehrai was imprisoned in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Udhampur area of Indian Occupied Kashmir for the last one year.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Protest United Nations Jail Narendra Modi Jammu Bhalwal Neelam Iftikhar Ahmed Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.