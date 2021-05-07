Anti India protest condemns custodial killing of Ashraf Sahrai in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Anti-India protest was staged over the custodial killing of famous Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday.

The demonstration was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and religious leader Abdul Aziz Alvi including Mohammad Arshad Abbasi, Javed Ahmed Abbasi, Usman Ali Hashim, Iftikhar Ahmed Butt, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, Liaquat Ali Rana, Dr Safir Ahmed Sheikh, Usman Shafi, Mohammad Anas Inqalabi and Mohammad Aimal Farzam and many others.

Kashmiri protesters marched on Neelam Valley Highway, held anti-India banners and chanted slogans against the Indian government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the protest, speakers said that the Indian government had deliberately killed Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai.

They reiterated that the United Nations should take notice of the assassination of Ashraf Sahrai in custody.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the lives of Kashmiri prisoners were in grave danger in the wake of the Corona epidemic in India.

The speakers said that the international community should take immediate steps for the release of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails.

The speakers further said that Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai has been martyred in jail by the Indian government under a planned conspiracy. He said that the government of India had committed a heinous crime by depriving the Ashraf Sehrai of food and medicine for the last several days despite his serious illness. The speakers called on the United Nations to take immediate notice of the assassination of Ashraf Sahrai in custody. Ashraf Sehrai was imprisoned in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Udhampur area of Indian Occupied Kashmir for the last one year.