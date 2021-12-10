UrduPoint.com

Anti India Rally Held On International HR Day In AJK

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir held an anti-India rally from Muzaffarabad to Chakothi near Line of Control on the occasion of World Human Rights Day here on Friday

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards with slogans for release of the Kashmiri detainees, restoration of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and grant of right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiri's freedom from India's illegal occupation and against Indian brutalities in IIOJK. They demanded of the United Nations Security Council and other international human rights organizations to take action against Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in release of illegally detained Kashmiris.

The protesters also staged a sit-in protest on Srinagar Road near Chakothi security barrier, expressing their anger at the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Indian occupational forces.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Salam, President Human Rights Movement Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, political leader, Abrar Jahangir, and other speakers including Tanzeer Iqbal, Chaudhry Shahbaz, Faisal Gilani, Raja Qasid and Qari Tahir in their speeches said the International Human Rights Day is being celebrated all over the world but the people of IIOJK are facing the Indian state terrorism.

The speakers deplored the silence of the world human rights organizations on the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. They said that the Kashmiri people have totally rejected the Indian occupation and they would continue their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success.

