Anti-Modi rallies, seminars held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The process of holding rallies and seminar continued in Rajanpur on Wednesday to express resentment against Indian Narendra Modi and to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Rallies and seminars were organized by district health authority, government postgraduate college, union council Bar'ray wala, and THQ hospital Jampur.

Heads of the institutions, doctors, teachers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the rallies and raised noisy slogans in support of people of IOJ&K.

Speakers said that IOJ&K was part of Pakistan and the decades long issue should be resolved as per resolution of United Nations.

They demanded that India should stop its reign of state- sponsored terror on the innocent Kashmiris and lift 21-day long curfew immediately.