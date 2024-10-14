APC: AJK govt always supports Kashmir freedom struggle: Ch Anwar

Azad Jammu an Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister (PM), Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reiterated his government's all out support to Kashmir cause of self-determination

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu an Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister (PM), Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reiterated his government's all out support to Kashmir cause of self-determination.

The AJK PM said this while addressing an All-party conference held in Poonch Division's Rawalakot city under the aegis of Jammat Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir late Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the basic purpose for establishing base camp was to strengthen the freedom movement and liberate the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The ideological basis of a nation is something that one cannot compare with that of development", the PM said, adding that AJK had progressed beyond imagination since 1947.He said that the people of Azad Kashmir enjoyed every kind of facility.

"We are providing electricity to our citizens at three rupee per unit and 40 KG flour at 2000 rupees", the PM said.

"Do the people in Indian occupied Kashmir enjoy same rights and privileges as people of Azad Kashmir do?", the PM asked.

He said that there was no need to adopt an apologetic tone when it comes the issue of Kashmir, adding that infidels could never be our friends. "We are all guilty if we we fail to our voices against the injustices meted out to the people of Kashmir and Palestine", he added.

"If political parties are weak, we are all responsible for it", the PM maintained. He said that the AJK government had no enough budget to fulfill the demands that were accepted in the wake of recent public protest. The PM, however maintained that the ownerships and love shown by the state of Pakistan in fulfilling these demands was exemplary.

He said that the incumbent government had tried to spend tax-money on the welfare of the people. The conference was attended and addressed by Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, former prime ministers Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, President Muslim League-N, Shah Ghulam Qadir, President People's Party, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, and several others.

Meanwhile, the All-party conference through a unanimously resolution rejected the so-called elections held by India in Kashmir and termed it as ploy to deflect world attention away from the human rights violations.

" The so-called elections held under the supervision of a million troops cannot be a substitute to Kashmiris' right of self-determination of Kashmiris", the resolution said.The APC demanded the government of India to implement the UNSC resolutions, hold referendum in the region to allow the people of Kashmir to determine their political future peacefully.

Lauding the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their unmatched sacrifices, the APC said that the people of Kashmir had kept the freedom movement alive by sacrificing their lives.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the participants of the conference saluted the Hurriyat leadership and the Kashmiri youth for their unwavering courage to stand steadfastly for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

The APC strongly condemned the Israeli aggression in Palestine and called on the United Nations and especially the OIC to play their effective role to stop the genocide of the Palestinians. The Conference strongly condemned India's attempts to foment trouble in the liberated territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The APC paid eulogizing tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for their significant contribution and sacrifices they have been rendering while defending the country's territorial integrity. The Conference expressed its sincere gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for lending their full support for Kashmir issue.

The conference also condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan and termed it as a handwork of enemy forces who were hell bent on to destabilize the country.

