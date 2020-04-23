Top leadership of Azad Jammu Kashmir at an All Parties Conference Wednesday fully endorsed and supported the government's strict measures and ongoing lock-down strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ): Top leadership of Azad Jammu Kashmir at an All Parties Conference Wednesday fully endorsed and supported the government's strict measures and ongoing lock-down strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The APC, hosted by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at the Jammu and Kashmir House Isalamabad , was attended by President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan as chief guest, who also addressed the moot. Besides the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, cabinet and legislative assembly members, entire political leadership of the state attended the conference, an official statement issued by AJK government on Wednesday said.

Former Prime Ministers of AJK Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Barrister Sultan Mehmod Chaudhary, PPP's Faisal Rathore, JI's Dr. Khalid Mehmood, JKPPP's Hassan Ibrahim, JUI's Moulana Imtiaz Abbasi, Jammiat Ahla hadith Danyal Shahab, President Liberation League Manzoor Qadir Dar, MLA Sardar Sagheer Chughtai, former Minister Raja Yasin and others attended the APC.

In joint declaration, the statement continued, the AJK political leadership announced to throw its full support to the government to effectively deal with the crisis situation arising out of the pandemic.

The political and religious parties while supporting the government's precautionary measures such as ban on the inter provincial and district movement and partial restoration of economic and industrial operations appealed the public to follow the recommended preventive procedures.

The APC expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and demanded international community to help stop the ongoing worst lock-down in the valley.

They urged the world community to take serious notice of the worst human rights abuses, issuance of domiciles to the non-state subjects, politically motivated cases on the thousands of youth, children and elderly people in occupied territory and stop India for taking advantage of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The political leaders urged United Nations, OIC and particularly P5 countries to take serious note of the depressing situation in the held territory and play their role in granting Kashmiris their internationally acknowledged right to self determination.

The conference expressed serious reservations over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the IOJK and declared inhuman, prolonged lock-down and Indian anti Kashmir policies responsible for the situation.

The APC strongly rejected the Indian baseless allegations in which Indian Army Chief alleged Pak Army for pushing coronavirus positive cases in AJK.

The entire political leadership of the state expressed its profound gratitude to Pak Army for extending invaluable support to the civil administration in effectively dealing with the pandemic.

The conference agreed and supported the SOPs issued by the government after consultation with the religious clerics for the mosques during the Ramazan.

Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan in his address expressed profound gratitude to the entire political leadership of the state and assured that consultative process would continue in future as well.

He said all segments of the society including traders, religious scholars and civil society were also consulted and their valuable suggestions were made the part of the policies.