APC On Kashmir In Islamabad On Jan 30

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 10:26 PM

APC on Kashmir in Islamabad on Jan 30

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) : All is set to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir at the Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad on Sunday January 30 to discuss the current Kashmir situation with prime agenda to adopt future course of action for highlighting the Kashmir question at all relevant forums the world over.

The conference, being hosted by Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, will be attended among others by heads and top leaders of all the political parties besides leader of the House (AJK Prime Minister), leader of the Opposition, all parliamentary parties Leaders in AJK legislative assembly , former Presidents and former Prime Ministers of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

All arrangements for holding the conference have been finalized.

This conference is considered to be of exceptional significance at the present hours when India has changed the constitutional status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Status of the Jammu and Kashmir State through its sinister act of August 05 2019 with ulterior motives to brining about the demographic change of the Muslim-majority disputed Jammu Kashmir State in India's unlawful and forced occupation.

By the bleak day of August 05, 2019, Indian government and its occupational forces have started taking various illegal steps including issuing fake domicile certificates to over 4.2 millions of the Indian nationals (Hindus) while a large number of Kashmiris were being martyred every day in fake encounters and search operations by the Indian occupational forces.

The All Parties Kashmir conference, the sources underlined, will formulate a strategy for effectively raising the Kashmir issue and will also announce various steps in this regard.

