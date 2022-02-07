APC to hold Kashmir rally on Feb 24

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry here on Monday said that after the consultation with All Parties Conference (APC) it has been decided to hold a Kashmir rally on February 24, which will be taken out from Press Club to D-Chowk Islamabad to highlight Kashmir issue at international level

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry here on Monday said that after the consultation with All Parties Conference (APC) it has been decided to hold a Kashmir rally on February 24, which will be taken out from Press Club to D-Chowk Islamabad to highlight Kashmir issue at international level.

Talking to APP the president said that the leaders of all political, religious parties and hurriyat leaders would address the participant of the rally.

A large number of Kashmiris those are living in Pakistanis and students of the different schools and colleges would join the rally.

The President underlined that incumbent government of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan highlighting Kashmir issue at all global forums to expose the dirty face and state terrorism of India.