APCA Rally Condemns Indian Brutalities On Kashmiri People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:31 PM

APCA rally condemns Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA),Larkana district on Wednesday staged a rally to protest against Indian forces' brutalities on the people of occupied Kashmir, and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA),Larkana district on Wednesday staged a rally to protest against Indian forces' brutalities on the people of occupied Kashmir, and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, President APCA Larkana district Rafique Ahmed Jatoi said that India had been victimising innocent people of held Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from the office of Director Secondary education Larkana that marched on main city roads and concluded in front of Press Club Larkana.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian government and occupation forces.

A number of innocent youths have embraced martyrdom as Indian forces shot them dead or threw bombs on them, said Rafique Ahmed.

The speakers demanded the UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir dispute to bring lasting peace in the region.

The protesters expressed solidarity with the government and armed forces of Pakistan.

They said all Pakistanis are on one page over the issue of Kashmir, India would be given befitting response in case of any misadventure.

Farooque Aahmed Jalbani, Anees Abbasi, Munawwar Kalhoro and others also spoke on the occasion.

