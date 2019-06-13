APHC-AJK expresses concern over prevailing situation in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held an extraordinary meeting in Islamabad with its convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani, in chair.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the participants of the meeting expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and said that the Indian forces' personnel were committing the worst kind of atrocities in the territory.

They said that the Indian troops were killing the innocent Kashmiris particularly the youth on daily basis. They said that India under a planned conspiracy was killing the highly educated youth but would not succeed in weakening the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

They said that Kashmiris have been rendering their lives for a sacred cause and would continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

The Hurriyat leaders said the verdict of an Indian court in Aasifa rape and murder case is not based on justice. They said on one side the Indian judiciary was executing political opponent and on the other, sentences in the rape and murder case of 8-year-old Aasifa from Kathua area of Jammu, were not in accordance with the nature of the crime.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs.

The meeting was attended among others by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Abdul Majeed Malik, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Hameed Lone, Nisar Mirza, Raja Khadim Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Haji Sultan Butt, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Kifayat Hussain Rizvi and Imtiaz Wani.