APHC-AJK Holds Protest Outside Indian High Commission

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:22 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK chapter Thursday held a protest in front of the Indian High Commission here on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of article 370 and 35A by Modi Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The protesters chanted pro freedom slogans in favor of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, members of All Parties Hurriyet Conference said that abrogation of article 370 and 35A and scrapping semi autonomous status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was to change the demography of Muslim majority state.

India is working on the designs of Israel and in two years 41 lac Indian Hindus were given domicile and settled in IIOJK.

The unilateral decision taken by Indian government on UN recognized disputed territory is violation of United Nation Security Resolutions and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, they asserted.

Hurriyet members also expressed strong concern about unprecedented rise human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupational forces on unarmed civilians of Indian occupied Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir is observing complete shutdown on call of APHC on 05 August 2021.

