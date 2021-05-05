All Parties Harriet Conference on Wednesday asked the freedom loving people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to offer funeral Prayer of martyr Ashraf Sehrai in absentia in their respective towns, and villages

It made this appeal amid speculations and apprehensions whether the Modi led Fascist regime shall allow the funeral Prayer (Nimaz e Jinazah) for the custodial martyr of Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai or not, said a news release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention that the veteran icon of the freedom movement at the age of 78 years attained his martyrdom in Udhampur Jail, India, Suffering from multiple ailments ,in spite of repeated demands for proper medical treatment but of no avail.