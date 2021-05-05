UrduPoint.com
APHC Appeal Kashmirs To Offer Sehrai's Funeral Prayer In Absentia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:06 PM

APHC appeal Kashmirs to offer Sehrai's funeral prayer in absentia

All Parties Harriet Conference on Wednesday asked the freedom loving people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to offer funeral Prayer of martyr Ashraf Sehrai in absentia in their respective towns, and villages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :All Parties Harriet Conference on Wednesday asked the freedom loving people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to offer funeral prayer of martyr Ashraf Sehrai in absentia in their respective towns, and villages.

It made this appeal amid speculations and apprehensions whether the Modi led Fascist regime shall allow the funeral Prayer (Nimaz e Jinazah) for the custodial martyr of Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai or not, said a news release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention that the veteran icon of the freedom movement at the age of 78 years attained his martyrdom in Udhampur Jail, India, Suffering from multiple ailments ,in spite of repeated demands for proper medical treatment but of no avail.

