APHC Appeal To Kashmiris To Expose Brutality Of India During EU Delegation Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:46 PM

APHC appeal to Kashmiris to expose brutality of India during EU delegation visit

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Abdul Hameed Lone Tuesday appealed Kashmiri people to expose the brutal act of Indian aggression during the forthcoming visit of European Union (EU) delegation in the held Jammu Kashmir on Oct, 30 Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Abdul Hameed Lone Tuesday appealed Kashmiri people to expose the brutal act of Indian aggression during the forthcoming visit of European Union (EU) delegation in the held Jammu Kashmir on Oct, 30 Wednesday.

He said that India has deliberately arranged the visit of 28 members delegation of EU parliamentarians in the time when examinations of students were scheduled to held.

He said that the people of Kashmir should highlight the unprecedented sacrifices and struggle which kept this issue alive for the last seven decade.

He further said that" India has imposed a war on the people of Kashmir which have been facing with courage and valor."He urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates to utilize their energies to counter and foil India's aggression and the conspiracy to turn Kashmir into its colony.

