APHC appealed Kahmiris to observe August 5 as 'Black Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday appealed the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe August 5 as 'Black Day' as to convey a strong message to entire world that Kashmiris do not accept IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday appealed the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe August 5 as 'Black Day' as to convey a strong message to entire world that Kashmiris do not accept IIOJK.

APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, "Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve their right to self- determination. Oppression of India cannot stop them from getting their inalienable right.' It was on August 5, 2019 when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed fascist government led by the enemy of humanity Modi usurped political, social, religious other basic rights of Kashmiris and further turned the territory into a big open-air prison, said a press release.

The August 5 action was an attack on Kashmir's unique identity, culture, demography and fundamental rights.

He urged Kashmiris all over the world to hold protest demonstrations on August 5 against Indian aggression and to draw the attention of the world towards the suffering of oppressed people of IIOJK.

APHC leader Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori termed the abrogation of special status, a "breach of promise" and "treachery" by India as well as apathy of the United Nations. APHC leaders Hilal Ahmad War and Abdul Samad Inqilabi called August 5 as a darkest day in the history of IIOJK.

"Modi government has unleashed a reign of terror in IIOJK since 5 August 2019 by using its occupational forces," they said and appealed the global community to intervene and stop the bloodbath in Kashmir.

"India is hell-bent on eliminating the very existence of Muslims in IIOJK for demanding their right to self-determination," they said.