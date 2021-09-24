UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:05 PM

APHC appeals IIOJK people to observe strike against Modi's UNGA address tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in IIOJK has appealed to the people to observe complete strike, tomorrow, against Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's address to the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that the people of Kashmir would observe complete strike in the entire occupied territory to record their protest against the Modi's address in New York.

He said, the Kashmiri people will also send a clear message to the world through a complete strike that they do not accept India's illegal and illegitimate occupation over their motherland and they want complete freedom from it.

The spokesman said, the United Nations has guaranteed the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination but India has denied it and is suppressing the freedom movement through military might.

The IIOJK has been turned into a military garrison where the massacre of Kashmiris by Indian forces in the territory under black laws continues, he deplored.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statement in Islamabad urged the Kashmiri people to observe shutdown, tomorrow, against the Indian illegal occupation and Narendra Modi's speech in the UN.

He said, Kashmir is a dispute and should be resolved through the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said, Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiris, particularly youth, on daily basis and the UN and other international human rights organizations should take action against the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

