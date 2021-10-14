UrduPoint.com

APHC Calls For High-level Probe Into Extrajudicial Killings In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:11 PM

APHC calls for high-level probe into extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a high-level probe under the auspices of the United Nations into the extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, plundering and other criminal acts by Indian troops,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a high-level probe under the auspices of the United Nations into the extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, plundering and other criminal acts by Indian troops,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the United Nations to take serious action against the Indian brutalities and stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people by the Indian forces and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security council resolutions at the earliest, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He also reiterated his fervent appeal to the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown, civil curfew and blackout from 7pm to 9pm, tomorrow, (Friday) to register a strong protest against widespread genocide, illegal detentions, forcible expulsion of Muslim employees and registering fictitious cases against illegally detained Hurriyat leaders by Indian forces and agencies.

The spokesman also appealed to the Kashmiri Diaspora to observe blackout from 7pm.to 9pm, tomorrow, and organize protest rallies against the brutalities being perpetrated by the Indian fascist regime and its one million occupation forces in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Criminals Muslim Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

2 minutes ago
 Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Sa ..

Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

1 minute ago
 Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

1 minute ago
 Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace ..

Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace

1 minute ago
 IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050 ..

IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050

1 minute ago
 Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Pro ..

Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Prophet (PBUH)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.