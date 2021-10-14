APHC calls for high-level probe into extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a high-level probe under the auspices of the United Nations into the extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, plundering and other criminal acts by Indian troops,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a high-level probe under the auspices of the United Nations into the extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, plundering and other criminal acts by Indian troops,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the United Nations to take serious action against the Indian brutalities and stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people by the Indian forces and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security council resolutions at the earliest, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He also reiterated his fervent appeal to the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown, civil curfew and blackout from 7pm to 9pm, tomorrow, (Friday) to register a strong protest against widespread genocide, illegal detentions, forcible expulsion of Muslim employees and registering fictitious cases against illegally detained Hurriyat leaders by Indian forces and agencies.

The spokesman also appealed to the Kashmiri Diaspora to observe blackout from 7pm.to 9pm, tomorrow, and organize protest rallies against the brutalities being perpetrated by the Indian fascist regime and its one million occupation forces in IIOJK.