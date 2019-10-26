UrduPoint.com
APHC Calls For Shutdown, March Towards Lal Chowk Srinagar On Sunday

Sat 26th October 2019

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown and a march towards Srinagar's Lal Chowk, tomorrow, to mark the 27th October as Black Day in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown and a march towards Srinagar's Lal Chowk, tomorrow, to mark the 27th October as Black Day in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the essence of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

The shutdown in the occupied territory is continuing since 5th of August, however, the strike on Sunday will be intended to mark the Black Day.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that India tried to break the will of Kashmiri people by using fascist approach but the message it received was loud and clear that the Kashmiris would resist till they achieved their inalienable right to self-determination.

"We urge people of Kashmir to peacefully march towards Lal Chowk and hold a sit-in protest to show the entire world that our resistance does not need means of telecommunication for survival. We are committed to resist illegal occupation, which has bulldozed our basic and fundamental rights," the statement said.

The APHC spokesman said that the pro-freedom people of the territory should remain vigilant, steadfast and well-disciplined to take the sacred mission of the resistance movement to its logical conclusion. He hoped that the freedom-loving Kashmiris will never surrender to the military might and pressure of India. "Our movement is a legitimate demand recognized by the United Nations," he added.

The spokesman maintained that future program would be communicated within next couple of days.

