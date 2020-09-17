APHC calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a protest strike on Friday against killing of five innocent Kashmiris including a youth in custody and a woman by Indian troops and police in Sopore and Srinagar areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a protest strike on Friday against killing of five innocent Kashmiris including a youth in custody and a woman by Indian troops and police in Sopore and Srinagar areas.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the troops during cordon and search operations as heinous acts and demanded probe by an international investigation agency into these incidents.

He said these extrajudicial killings by occupational troops that keep taking place in IIOJK at regular intervals to maintain the atmosphere of fear and harassment among the people are condemnable.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families. He reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The APHC spokesman hailed the people for their commitment and matchless sacrifices and urged them to hold protests after Friday prayers, tomorrow, outside the mosques to convey a loud and clear message to India that the Kashmiris would never accept its hegemony and would continue their struggle for right to self-determination despite its brutal policies and state terrorism.

The spokesman condemned the assault on three journalists by Indian police while they were discharging their professional duties in Kakapora area of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the media fraternity of the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Dr Hameed Fayyaz, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Ameer Hamza and Maulana Sarjan Barkati languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The spokesman maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and urged India to shun its despotic, rigid and communal attitude and resolve it by giving the Kashmiris their inalienable right.

He also appealed to the UN and world human rights bodies including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to send their teams to IIOJK to monitor the worst situation the Kashmiris are facing due to the military siege imposed by India in the territory.