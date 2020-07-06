UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Calls For Strike On Burhan Wani's Martyrdom Day In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:56 PM

APHC calls for strike on Burhan Wani's martyrdom day in IOK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid glowing tributes to prominent youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani ahead of his fourth martyrdom anniversary on July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid glowing tributes to prominent youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani ahead of his fourth martyrdom anniversary on July 8.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday called for protest strike across occupied Kashmir on Wednesday to convey a message to the world particularly the United Nations that the people of Jammu and Kashmir completely reject forcible occupation of their motherland. Burhan Wani was extra-judicially killed along with two other colleagues by Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad on July 8, 2016, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman said that the 8th of July would be observed as Youm�e-Istiqlal [Freedom Day] to reiterate the Kashmiris' resolve that they would continue their struggle for right to self-determination through thick and thin.

He said after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani and his associates at the hands of Indian forces triggered massive protests against the forcible occupation of Kashmir by India.

The protests followed violent actions, killings and serious human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

He added that a flood of people with devotion and love for Burhan and other martyrs of Kashmir came to the streets of Jammu and Kashmir and a series of massive protests against the violent actions of the coercive forces of India started.

The spokesman said Indian rulers used brutal force for months to suppress mass protests and subjugate the freedom-loving masses. The Indian troops, he said, also used pellets and blinded hundreds of young people including innocent boys and girls.

He called for complete strike on Wednesday against the India's colonial policies regarding Kashmir and the repressive acts and to convey a special message to the United Nations and the world's major powers by organizing systematic protests against India.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Protest World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Flood Young Jammu Srinagar July 2016 Media All Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

6 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

8 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ ca ..

16 minutes ago

Hope Probe: A journey of will, achievements for UA ..

16 minutes ago

Artists are assets of nation: Shibli Faraz

5 minutes ago

Polish President Moves to Outlaw Same-Sex Adoption

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.