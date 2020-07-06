The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid glowing tributes to prominent youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani ahead of his fourth martyrdom anniversary on July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid glowing tributes to prominent youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani ahead of his fourth martyrdom anniversary on July 8.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday called for protest strike across occupied Kashmir on Wednesday to convey a message to the world particularly the United Nations that the people of Jammu and Kashmir completely reject forcible occupation of their motherland. Burhan Wani was extra-judicially killed along with two other colleagues by Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad on July 8, 2016, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman said that the 8th of July would be observed as Youm�e-Istiqlal [Freedom Day] to reiterate the Kashmiris' resolve that they would continue their struggle for right to self-determination through thick and thin.

He said after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani and his associates at the hands of Indian forces triggered massive protests against the forcible occupation of Kashmir by India.

The protests followed violent actions, killings and serious human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

He added that a flood of people with devotion and love for Burhan and other martyrs of Kashmir came to the streets of Jammu and Kashmir and a series of massive protests against the violent actions of the coercive forces of India started.

The spokesman said Indian rulers used brutal force for months to suppress mass protests and subjugate the freedom-loving masses. The Indian troops, he said, also used pellets and blinded hundreds of young people including innocent boys and girls.

He called for complete strike on Wednesday against the India's colonial policies regarding Kashmir and the repressive acts and to convey a special message to the United Nations and the world's major powers by organizing systematic protests against India.