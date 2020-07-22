UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Calls For Strike On Friday In IOK Against Indian Occupation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:44 PM

APHC calls for strike on Friday in IOK against Indian occupation

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian occupied Kashmir has called for complete strike on Friday, July 24, to send a clear message to India that the people of Jammu and Kashmir reject its illegal occupation of their homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian occupied Kashmir has called for complete strike on Friday, July 24, to send a clear message to India that the people of Jammu and Kashmir reject its illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced India's attempts to change the territorial integrity and demographic composition of occupied Kashmir, provision of domicile certificates to non-locals and construction of more than 200,000 houses to settle them, killing and arrest of youth and other human rights violation by Indian troops in the territory.

He said that on the day, pro-freedom slogans would be raised from mosques and shrines and a complete blackout would be observed from Maghrib to Isha prayers against the Modi government's plan of settling non-locals in the territory and granting of domicile certificates to them.

The spokesman strongly reacted to the reports that people across the territory especially living near military camps were being forcibly evicted from their lands and steps were being taken for the construction of around 200,000 houses for RSS goons and non-Kashmiri workers on the grabbed land.

He reiterated his strong opposition to such coercive moves, saying that India was following the Israeli policy in occupied Kashmir and was snatching land from the Kashmiri people and settling the armed Hindus brought from India on this land.

He, however, made it clear that as long as a single Indian soldier was present in the occupied territory, the Kashmiris would continue their resistance, through thick and thin.

The APHC spokesman maintained that all these moves were affecting the territorial integrity and demographic profile of Jammu and Kashmir and these actions were also in violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. He said, the people of Kashmir through their reaction on July 24 would convey to the world that they reject any such unilateral action.

The spokesman while hailing the resolve and morale of the Kashmiri people asked them to send a clear message by lodging a strong protest on the day to India that they would not accept its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir in any circumstances. He appealed to the imams and khateebs of mosques to lead public demonstrations after prayers on Friday against India's repressive moves.

He also urged people to forge greater unity in their ranks to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement in an organized manner.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Lead July Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi is unfit for chairmanship of Kashm ..

26 minutes ago

Gomal University to be reopened for examination on ..

1 minute ago

Minister directs strict implementation of SOPs in ..

1 minute ago

NH&MP set up blood donation camp

1 minute ago

Thirteen COVID-19 Cases Found in South Korea's Fro ..

1 minute ago

Russian Government to Partially Compensate Citizen ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.