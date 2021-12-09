UrduPoint.com

APHC Concerned Over Grave HR Abuses By Indian Troops In IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference in IIOJK has expressed serious concern over the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory with impunity to suppress the Kashmiris just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, strongly condemning the upsurge in systematic genocide, extrajudicial killings, denial of religious, social and political rights, desecration of chastity of women, arbitrary arrests and torture, deplored that more than one million Indian troops shielded by draconian laws have let loose a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

The spokesman, while referring to the worldwide observance of Human Rights Day on 10th of December every year, said human rights have attained a great significance after the bloody World War II when the international community met in Geneva and agreed upon the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"Today on this auspicious occasion, we the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, do not enjoy even a bit of this famous Declaration," he added.

The APHC spokesman said the spirit of the UDHR does not permit any member country to suppress the fundamental rights of the people, especially the right to self-determination. He said that the oppressor, involved in heinous war crimes against the people, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination, should face trial in the International Court of Justice and International War Tribunal.

"Indian men in uniform kill anybody in IIOJK with impunity and the common people, in presence of one million forces' personnel, feel insecure about their right to live freely," he said.

Giving details of the human rights violations in the occupied territory, the spokesman said hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian forces for demanding their right to self-determination during the last over seven decades.

He said, during the last 32 year alone, over 95,920 people have been killed while over 10,000 subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops. He said that Indian state terrorism had rendered 22,939 women widowed and more than 107,855 children orphaned.

He added that 11,246 women have been raped or molested while 110,440 residential houses damaged and property worth billions has been destroyed by the Indian occupational forces during the period.

The APHC Spokesman urged the United Nations to hold India accountable for the war crimes and the crimes against humanity being perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK.

He also called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

