APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees in hell-like jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in hell-like jails of the territory and India.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of the ailing incarcerated leaders including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Ayub Dar and Muhammad Ayub Mir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leader said all the detainees are suffering from multiple ailments and proper medical care is not available in the jails. The inmates are being denied basic amenities and unhygienic food and atmosphere has further aggravated their health condition, he said.

He paid rich tributes to the exemplary dedication and steadfastness displayed by the illegally incarcerated leaders and activists against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC General Secretary said more than six-and-a-half thousand resistance leaders and activists are languishing in different jails without any legal trial and because of the coronavirus pandemic, their families and relatives have been denied access to them. He said the custodial killing of a detainee, Zia Mustafa, in a fake encounter by Indian troops in the forests of Poonch, has created panic among the relatives of the prisoners.

The APHC leader urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri detainees and arrange medical treatment for the ailing prisoners through International Committee of Red Cross under the auspices of World Health Organization. He demanded early settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.