APHC Concerned Over Upsurge In Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the upsurge in the Indian state terrorism in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for using military might to subdue the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people instead of accepting the ground realities in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The preamble of our freedom movement has been written with the blood of martyrs since the forcible and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on 27th October 1947.

This movement in any way cannot be deterred by the stringent use of military power," he said.

The spokesman denounced in strong terms the upsurge in frequent raids by India's notorious National Investigation Agency on the people belonging to all walks of life including politicians, businessmen, lawyers, journalists, human rights activists, students and religious scholars.

He said these repressive practices have totally failed in the past and shall have no impact on the Kashmiris' strong and peaceful resistance movement in the future as well.

The APHC spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. "We have burnt our boats and we cannot think of any other option than complete freedom from Indian illegal occupation," he maintained.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Security Council to impress upon India to stop genocide, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses in IIOJK and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions for regional and global peace.

