APHC Condemns Custodial Death Of Sehrai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

APHC condemns custodial death of Sehrai

All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the custodial death of Chairman Tahreeki Hurriyat Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai by the occupied forces at Udhampur Jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :

In a news release, APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar denounced the ruthless behavior and barbaric attitude of the Indian Imperialism towards the freedom loving leaders kept in solitude in various jails of India, without medical facilities and other basic amenities of the jail life.

Paying rich tribute to the great freedom leader, Gulzar termed the death of Sehrai, a sheer act of deliberate custodial killing for which sole responsibility lied on the Modi led fascist regime.

Urging the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the death of the senior most Hurriyet leader in a mysterious condition in jail.

He appealed to the freedom loving people of Kashmir to observe a complete general strike on May 6 (tomorrow) to record protest against the custodial killing of the veteran Hurriyet leader.

