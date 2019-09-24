APHC condemns Indian brutalities in IoJ&K

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Tuesday staged a strong protest here to condemn Indian brutalities and its illegal steps in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The protestors were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-Modi and pro-Kashmiris slogans.

They raised full throttle slogans against Indian tyranny and oppression on the defenseless Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said the people of Kashmir are under siege and facing the worst humanitarian crisis.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their effective role to put an end to the sufferings of innocent people in the held valley.

He said India is violating basic human rights of the Kashmiri people to suppress their freedom movement. He said the Kashmiri people are deprived of all the essential commodities due to curfew and lockdown there.

Expressing his views, Hurriyat leader Mir Tahir Masood said the Kashmiris have pinned their hopes on the world community that it will play its due role in realization of their right to self-determination.

He said now the United Sates will have to prove whether, it is with the oppressed Kashmiris or with the tyrant.

On the occasion, the speakers urged the UN to play its due role in implementations of its resolutions on Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir.