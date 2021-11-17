UrduPoint.com

APHC Condemns Indian General Rawat's Shameful Remarks

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

APHC condemns Indian General Rawat's shameful remarks

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the recent remarks of India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, in which he tried to create confusion and wedge among the freedom-loving people of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 )

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), General Bipin Rawat addressing a function in New Delhi recently said that the common Kashmiris were providing them information about the people affiliated with the resistance movement and that they will lynch such persons.

The spokesman castigating General Rawat's remarks that Kashmiris were giving them information about the freedom-fighters termed it a sheer frustration on the part of Indian authorities.

He maintained that after receiving a shameful defeat at the hands of the freedom loving people of Kashmir, who are engaged in a peaceful and democratic resistance movement for their just cause of right to self-determination and whose entire leadership has been incarcerated in the hellish jails of India and the territory, the Indian military General was speaking the language of Nazism. He said such a statement speaks volumes about the anti-Kashmiri mindset of the Indian Army General and also shows that India is pursuing the policy of 'Divide and Rule' in IIOJK.

The APHC spokesman maintained that India is trying to create confusion and discord among the Kashmiris by issuing such hateful anti-Kashmiri remarks after failing to suppress them through all its brutal tactics.

He reminded the Indian General that each and every Kashmiri is standing firmly like a rock behind the freedom struggle and no amount of Indian repression or its any wicked plan would make them relent in their pursuit of freedom from Indian slavery.

The spokesman denounced the killing of four innocent civilians in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Hyderpora area of Srinagar. He pointed out that the Indian police authorities could not hide their frustration as they issued contradictory versions to portray the civilians killed in the broad day light before the people's eyes, as militants.

The APHC spokesman expressed serious concern over the upsurge in the killing of civilians in fake encounters by Indian troops across the occupied territory. He said the freedom-loving people of Kashmir are witness to a series of staged encounters carried out by the troops in the recent past from Shopian, Lawaypora, Solina, Bemina, Kulgam, Bandipora and now Hyderpora.

He maintained that the people of IIOJK cannot be hoodwinked by the white lies of Indian Army Generals, nor can they be deterred to continue their sacred cause of complete freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

