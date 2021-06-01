(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference on Tuesday strongly condemned the Indian fascist regime for its barbaric and inhuman attitude towards the illegally incarcerated Kashmiri leaders and political activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC Provincial Secretary (for Kashmir and Ladakh), Hamid Elahi, in a press release issued in Srinagar said that the reports from the various jails revealed the alarming increase in the Covid positive inmates including two sons of the Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie detained in District jail Kupwara.

Elahi terming the deliberate negligence of not providing necessary medical care, balanced diet and other basic amenities as per jail manual as a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the pro freedom leaders and activists as had been done in the case of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehraie in District jail Udhampur on 5th May 2021.

The Hurriyet leader paid tributes and salutes to the jailed leadership and all other activists to their steadfastness and high Morales despite the ruthless behavior of the jail authorities.The incarcerated leaders including Masarat Aalam Bhat, Mohamed Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Dr.shafi Sharieti, Dr.

Mohamad Qasim, Dr.Fayaz Hamid, Dr.Gh.Mohamad Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmida Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Mohamed Yousuf Mir, Amir Hamzah, Mohamed Yousuf Falahi, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Mohamed Ayoub Mir, Mohamed Ayoub Dar, Nazir Ahmed Shiek, Altaf Fantosh, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahidul islam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Muzaffer Ahmed Dar, Mohamed Rafiq Ganaie, Showkat Hakim, Tariq Pandit ,Merajudin Nanda, Farooq Towhidi and others have dedicated their prime of their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and have never bowed for any concessions before the cruel and inhuman jail authorities of India.

He urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other International Human Rights Organizations to pressurize India to allow them to visit the hell like jails of India and take necessary action for their safe release in the wake of devastating Covid Pandemic.

He called upon the UN chief to take cognizance of the infernal situation in Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to end up the military siege of the occupied territory and create conducive atmosphere for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security council Resolutions.