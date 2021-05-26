APHC condemns use of brute force against Gujjar and bakerwal community in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyet Conference, (APHC) Chief Organizer Choudry Shaheen Iqbal on Wednesday condemned the use of brute force against the Gujjar and Bukerwal community at Shopian heights and other adjacent areas to evacuate them from their homes in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyet Conference, (APHC) Chief Organizer Choudry Shaheen Iqbal on Wednesday condemned the use of brute force against the Gujjar and Bukerwal community at Shopian heights and other adjacent areas to evacuate them from their homes in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Hurriyet leader while denouncing the so called government action in a statement said that on the one hand the subjugated people of Kashmir are frightened by the Covid 19 catastrophe the Indian Fascist Regime is brazenly intimidating the local population by forcibly dislodging them from their rightful dwellings.

He deplored the expansionist policy of Indian Fascist regime and said that many areas adjacent to the vast forests of the occupied territory where the nomads belonging to the Gujjar and Bakerwal community earn their livelihoods face tremendous pressure from the Hindu biased administration to give up their legal and rightful claim on their ancestral land and pave way for easy demographic change in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While condemning the use of repressive measures against the said community, the Hurriyet leader also castigated the ruthless behavior meted out to the journalistic fraternity for live reporting the cane charging of the people by the men in uniform.

Iqbal urged the United Nations Chief and other International human rights Organizations to take serious cognizance of widespread use of state Terrorism by Indian occupation forces against the civil rights of the people and sheer violation of human rights in the nook and corner of the disputed territory including genocide, illegal and arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and destruction of residential houses with impunity.

The Hurriyet leader said that it is the foremost obligation of the United Nations to address the Kashmir dispute keeping in view the dangerous aspect of a third world war ,so it is imperative to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN security council Resolutions in larger interests of global peace and prosperity.