APHC Condoles Death Of Mother-in-law Of Naheed Nasreen

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 05:11 PM

The Azad Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference, on Tuesday condoled death of month-in-law of imprisoned Dukhatarn-e-Millat, of its General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In a condolence reference held here, expressing their heartfelt grief over the death, the participants said Nahida Nasreen was still illegally detained in Tihar Jail New Delhi.

The members of the APHC, staff and office bearers expressed their deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

APHC also paid glorious tribute to Shaheed Ghulam Muhammad Bulla, who was tortured to death on midnight of 14 and 15 February, 1975, in Central Jail Srinagar for taking part in a protest demonstration against Indra-Abdullah Accord 1975.

