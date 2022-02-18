UrduPoint.com

APHC Demands For Early Release Of Naheeda

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 12:12 AM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal has demanded immediate release of illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Naheeda Nasreen

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, expressing solidarity with Naheeda Nasreen's family over the death of her mother-in-law at Pampore in Pulwama, said that as per the law, the prison authorities were bound to inform a detainee about the death or serious illness of any close relative, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Prisoners, regardless of their gender, have the right to be present with their family where his/her close family member dies or at least take part in funerals," he said, adding that under such circumstances political prisoners were entitled to be released on parole but for Kashmiris there exists no such law in India's judicial system.

The APHC leader expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant Naheeda Nasreen and other family members the courage to bear the loss with patience.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal lamented that under Modi-led fascist Indian regime the situation in IIOJK has worsened so much that the Kashmiris are not even allowed to bury their relatives who are killed by the trigger-happy Indian troops.

He also denounced the use of brute force by Indian forces' personnel on peaceful protesters in the Magam area of Badgam. Terming it as brutal act on the part of the Indian forces, he said that harassment and humiliation of common masses and vandalization of private properties had become a new norm in the territory.

