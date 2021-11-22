UrduPoint.com

APHC Demands UN Security Council Meeting On Kashmir

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the use of force against the freedom loving people of Kashmir to suppress their legitimate demand for right to self determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the brazen denial of a political space, disallowing freedom of expression and strangulation of civil liberty has disproved the Indian rhetoric of so-called normalcy in the besieged and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The prevailing volatile situation is a clear message to the Indian fascist regime that the brave people of Kashmir have never accepted the forcible military occupation of their motherland by India and they will fight it tooth and nail until the last Indian military man leaves the soil of Kashmir," added the spokesman.

The Hurriyat spokesman while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir who have sacrificed their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian subjugation pledged to carry on the resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite Indian brutalities, widespread killings, arbitrary arrests and vandalising of their properties.

APHC urged the United Nations Secretary General to address the long-pending Kashmir dispute in the light of its agreed resolutions and take serious cognizance of the unabated civilian killings in Kashmir.

It also demanded a emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir wherein it should ask India to immediately stop genocide of the Kashmiri people and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

