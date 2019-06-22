UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Denounces Authorities For Disallowing Gilani To Visit KU

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:07 PM

APHC denounces authorities for disallowing Gilani to visit KU

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the authorities for not allowing its chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, to visit Urdu Book Fair at the Kashmir University in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the authorities for not allowing its chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, to visit urdu Book Fair at the Kashmir University in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, was invited by the students of Kashmir University to attend the book fair and deliver a lecture on Urdu language on Friday. However, the occupation authorities disallowed him to venture out of his residence and kept him under continued house arrest.

"scheduled to visit Urdu Book Fair in University of Kashmir, Syed Ali Gilani was not allowed to step out of his residence on Friday. His Hyderpora office-cum-residence, which has been converted into a jail for the last one decade, was cordoned off by extra police force to prevent him from attending this purely academic activity," an APHC spokesman said in a statement.

"I was going to meet my beloved youth, interact and spend some time with them and it was a peaceful and apolitical event, but not only our political and religious, but academic and educational activities too are curbed and forcibly stopped with the barrel of gun," the spokesman quoted Syed Ali Gilani as having said while condemning the move.

Mranwhile, the Working Journalist Association of Islamabad district has strongly condemned thrashing of video-journalists by some goons inside the premises of District Hospital while they were performing their professional duties.

Senior member of the Association, Fayaz Ahmad Lolu and video journalist, Ruheel Ahanger said that they were inside the premises of the hospital to cover an event. "Few goons not only stopped us for performing duties but also thrashed us and broke our cell phones," they said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Hurriyat Conference Jail Visit Srinagar Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Treasury benches claim AJK government presented de ..

18 seconds ago

Islamabad rejects Indian contentions regarding Pak ..

19 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz opposes charter of economy

21 seconds ago

Maryam's joking Charter of Economy actually made f ..

23 seconds ago

Georgian Nationalists Attack Russian Journalists i ..

8 minutes ago

US Military Official Refutes 'Illegitimate' Claims ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.