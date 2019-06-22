APHC denounces authorities for disallowing Gilani to visit KU

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the authorities for not allowing its chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, to visit Urdu Book Fair at the Kashmir University in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the authorities for not allowing its chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, to visit urdu Book Fair at the Kashmir University in Srinagar

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, was invited by the students of Kashmir University to attend the book fair and deliver a lecture on Urdu language on Friday. However, the occupation authorities disallowed him to venture out of his residence and kept him under continued house arrest.

"scheduled to visit Urdu Book Fair in University of Kashmir, Syed Ali Gilani was not allowed to step out of his residence on Friday. His Hyderpora office-cum-residence, which has been converted into a jail for the last one decade, was cordoned off by extra police force to prevent him from attending this purely academic activity," an APHC spokesman said in a statement.

"I was going to meet my beloved youth, interact and spend some time with them and it was a peaceful and apolitical event, but not only our political and religious, but academic and educational activities too are curbed and forcibly stopped with the barrel of gun," the spokesman quoted Syed Ali Gilani as having said while condemning the move.

Mranwhile, the Working Journalist Association of Islamabad district has strongly condemned thrashing of video-journalists by some goons inside the premises of District Hospital while they were performing their professional duties.

Senior member of the Association, Fayaz Ahmad Lolu and video journalist, Ruheel Ahanger said that they were inside the premises of the hospital to cover an event. "Few goons not only stopped us for performing duties but also thrashed us and broke our cell phones," they said.