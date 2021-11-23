UrduPoint.com

APHC Deplores Fresh Coercion Launched By Infamous NIA Against Innocent Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:57 PM

All Parties Hurriet Conference (APHC) Spokesman Khurram Parvez on Tuesday deplored the fresh spell of coercion launched by the infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the people belonging to all walks of life including Hurriet leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a media release issued at Srinagar, the APHC spokesman said the defunct NIA was illegally clamping down against activists, journalists, businessmen, lawyers, employees and human rights activists to suppress the popular voice for right to self determination.

Strongly condemning the illegal arrest of Prominent Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez by NIA and a murderous assault on another well-known Human Rights Activist, Muhammad Ahsan Unto, a few days ago, at the hands of occupation forces, he said that the Indian fascist regime was using all its repressive measures to get rid of the loudest voice for freedom piercing the dark clouds of Indian subjugation and reaching out to the global horizon day by day.

The spokesman while reiterating the strong pledge of the freedom loving people of Jammu and Kashmir said that it was better for India to honour the International laws and its own commitments before the International community with regard to Kashmir dispute and allow Right to Self Determination in a peaceful atmosphere.

"�.wherein people of Jammu and Kashmir should decide their political future according to their wishes and aspirations ,or otherwise the lingering on of the Kashmir dispute may not be in the best interests of Global peace and prosperity," he added.

The Hurriet spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other Human Rights Organisations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, international Redcross Committee to take serious cognizance of the arbitrary arrests and physical violence against the Human Rights Activists and the people belonging to all walks of life ,at the hands of Indian occupation forces and agencies.

They should pressurize India to stop genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and illegal detentions and deprivation of fundamental rights in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriet spokesman, seeking the obligatory and rightful intervention of the United Nations Secretary General, demanded early Resolution to Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security council Resolutions by allowing peaceful plebiscite to decide their own political will.

