UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Expressed Concern Over Kashmiri Political Detainees' Plight

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:39 PM

APHC expressed concern over Kashmiri political detainees' plight

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India.

A delegation led by Advocate Devinder Singh Behl visited the house of Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, at Chatragam in Shopian and expressed sympathy with his family, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Yousuf Falahi has been illegally detained in an Indian jail since 2016 and his health condition is very bad and his family is very much worried about his welfare.

Advocate Devinder Singh on the occasion said that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam and other Kashmiri political detainees were in critical condition and most of them were suffering from various ailments.

He said that coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the Indian prisons and deplored that the jail authorities had deprived the Kashmiri detainees of all basic facilities including medical care. He said that the Kashmiri leaders had been kept in jails in such conditions that they could easily get infected by the COVID-19. He said that India was deliberately putting Kashmiri leaders to death.

The APHC leader said that at present the whole world was fighting corona while India was playing with the lives of the Hurriyat leaders. He added that no one was allowed to meet the detained leaders and they were not being presented before the courts.

Devinder Singh said that India was arresting and killing youth in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement. He said that lasting peace could not be established in South Asia without settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jail Jammu 2016 Family Media All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand reports 6 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as out ..

41 minutes ago

NDMA despatches more testing equipment to federat ..

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers directed to follow SOPs against COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown imposes in federal capital's four sub-sec ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.