APHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees' plight in jails

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees had endangered their lives.

He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the political prisoners and lashed out at the Modi-led fascist Indian regime for its brazen violation of prisoners' rights as guaranteed by the Human Rights Charter of 1948.

Giving details of the deprivation of the basic amenities and atrocities inflicted on the illegally detained resistance leaders and activists, the spokesman said that the suffocating atmosphere, due to overcrowding, in the jails had created multiple problems including scarcity of water, toilet and washing as well as social distancing as required to maintain Covid-19 SOPs. He said that insufficient medical treatment, unhygienic food, 24 hours lock up in death cells, physical violence, non-availability of library and indoor entertainment facilities had made the life of the detainees miserable.

Hailing the exemplary steadfastness of the political detainees, the spokesman paid rich tributes to all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, especially the female prisoners, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Shazia Akhter, Haseena Begum, Saima, Insha Tariq, Hina Bashir, Mehbooba Shafqat, Saiqa Akhter, Aasiya Bano and others.

The APHC spokesman expressed concern over the increasing number of jails being set-up for the illegally and arbitrarily detained people in IIOJK. He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organisations to impress upon India to stop widespread random and unlawful detentions and human rights abuses in IIOJK.

He maintained that it had become imperative to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, keeping in view the mass uprising in Kashmir despite the oppressive measures adopted by one million Indian forces' personnel.