UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Felicitates People Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:28 PM

APHC felicitates people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

In Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while extending facilitation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha has hailed the resolve and determination of the Kashmiri people to continue their unrelenting struggle for the cause of freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while extending facilitation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha has hailed the resolve and determination of the Kashmiri people to continue their unrelenting struggle for the cause of freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were observing the third consecutive Eid festival amid severe restrictions and military atrocities since they were under a constant and continued siege imposed by the Indian authorities on August 5, last year.

The statement said that the entire population of Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had suffered a lot on all fronts in terms of lives, properties, economy, education and health due to the oppressive measures taken by New Delhi particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August last.

The APHC, however, maintained that despite this colonial and brutal onslaught at the hands of occupational Indian forces, the Kashmiri people never gave up their resolve to fight for their inalienable right, the right to self-determination.

"While observing Eid we need to take every possible care of needy sections of society who have suffered worst during the past year," the spokesman said and added that as a mature and caring people "we are duty bound to take care of these sections so they wouldn't feel dejected on this auspicious day."He also asked for not forgetting the Kashmiri martyrs and prisoners and appealed to the people to spend some moments with their families as a solidarity gesture.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Education Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August Media All

Recent Stories

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

16 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

24 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

27 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

31 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.