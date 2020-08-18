Complete strike will be observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday, to condemn the blasphemous remarks of a local BJP leader, Satpal Sharma, against the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Complete strike will be observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday, to condemn the blasphemous remarks of a local BJP leader, Satpal Sharma, against the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations. The shutdown is also aimed at denouncing the killing of three innocent labourers by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian, last month.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, in a statement in Srinagar said tens of thousands of Kashmiri Muslims were ready to sacrifice their lives to protect the honour of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Davinder Singh Behl, Hanif Kallas, Ijaz Madani, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their separate statements also condemned the profane remarks of the BJP stalwart.

APHC senior leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, in his message from New Delhi's Tihar jail said that the terrorist groups in the Modi government were deliberately hurting the sentiments of the Muslims to provoke them.

Hurriyat leaders said Satpal Sharma intentionally uploaded the video containing the blasphemous remarks to unleash the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims under the guise of communal riots in the occupied territory. The leaders demanded death punishment to the blasphemer.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown marked by forceful protests, was observed in Ramban, Kishtwar, Banihal, Doda, Bhaderwah, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi areas of Jammu region. Protest demonstrations were also held in Srinagar and adjoining areas. Ummat-e-Islami Chairman Qazi Yasir while leading a protest demonstration in Islamabad said that he was ready to receive first bullet for the sanctity of the beloved Prophet (PBUH). Indian police arrested him immediately after the protest.