APHC hails PM Imran Khan for exposing India before world community

Terming Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Peace, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, on Saturday welcomed his clear and unambiguous message to all the nations of the world to help resolve Kashmir dispute in the best interests of global peace and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Terming Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Peace, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, on Saturday welcomed his clear and unambiguous message to all the nations of the world to help resolve Kashmir dispute in the best interests of global peace and prosperity.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, said that the virtual speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the 76th grand summit of United Nations General Assembly at New York was based on logic, authentic documentations and historical facts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC vice chairman said that the speech delivered by the Prime Minister of Pakistan with reference to worst kind of ethnic cleansing, barbarism and widespread Human Rights Abuses perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, has exposed the brazen violations of United Nations Security council Resolutions by India and its myth of so called normalcy in the occupied territory, before the international community.

Lauding the full support and endeavours of the Government of Pakistan, the APHC leader said the strategy has yielded many morale boosting results, with regard to Kashmir dispute, on International level.

The Hurriyat leader said that it is because of the all out sincere efforts of Pakistan that the legitimate and indigenous resistance movement of Kashmir against the illegal occupation of India is drawing moral, political and diplomatic support of International community wherein Indian brutalities, barbarism and worst kind of fascism are being widely condemned and rejected by the civilized Nations of the modern world.

The Hurriyat leader also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his sincere and open support to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

"The people of Kashmir are grateful to the Organisation of Islamic Countries for its moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate demand for Right to Self Determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir forcibly occupied by India for the last 74 years," maintained the Hurriyat leader.

The Hurriyat leader urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the widespread genocide, and worst Human Rights abuses in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He said UN should use its good offices to stop Indian brutalities in Kashmir and pressurize it to allow a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir to decide their political future as recognized by the United Nations Security Council Resolutions to which India is a signatory.