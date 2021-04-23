APHC holds protest to condemn Indian oppression in Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyet Conference (Azad Kashmir Chapter) Friday staged a protest against the increasing oppression, killing and looting of property by the occupied forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants called upon the United Nations and other human rights organizations to support Kashmir's right of self determination and take strict action against India for its violation of human and fundamental rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Conveners APHC, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb Syed Faiz Naqasbandi, Chairperson Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization- wife of Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, members from APHC, Kashmir institute of International Relations, Youth Forum for Kashmir, and other human rights organization participated in the protest.

Local people also joined the protest and chanted slogans against India and in favor of Pakistan.