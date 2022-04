APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil admitted to hospital in Srinagar

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Mohammad Musaddiq Aadil has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Mohammad Musaddiq Aadil has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Musaddiq Aadil has been admitted to Super Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar, said a press release.

Special prayers have been appealed to all friends and people.

The APHC leaders have prayed for his speedy and complete recovery.